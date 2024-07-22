Sonya Massey Called Police For Help. An Illinois Deputy Fatally Shot Her In The Face

An Illinois sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a Black woman over a pot of water has been charged with murder. The Sangamon County officer “faces three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct.”

These charges stemmed from an incident earlier this month on July 6, when Sonya Massey called 911, telling the dispatcher her concerns about a possible intruder. Sean Grayson, who is white, and his partner responded to the 36-year-old’s call at her Springfield, I.L. home.

According to prosecutors, Grayson allegedly permitted Massey to place a pot of water that was being heated on the stove to the counter. Grayson then purportedly “‘aggressively yelled’ at Massey over the pot and pulled his 9 mm pistol. Massey then put her hands in the air, declared ‘I’m sorry’ and ducked for cover before being shot in the face. Grayson also discouraged the other deputy from getting his medical kit,” Associated Press reports.

Grayson fired his service weapon three times. Massey was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mary Rodgers, First Assistant State’s Attorney, wrote that “The other deputy still rendered aid and stayed with Ms. Massey until medical help arrived,” adding that Grayson “at no time attempted to render aid to Ms. Massey.”

Grayson attempted to propose a defense around fearing for his life, per a memorandum. But an investigation deemed deadly force was not justifiable, Grayson was fired from the department. “It is clear that the deputy did not act as trained or in accordance with our standards…With our badge we accept enormous responsibility, and if that responsibility is abused, there should be consequences,” stated Sheriff Jack Campbell.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the Massey family and believes this is a “step toward justice for Sonya’s loved ones, especially her children, who have endured unimaginable pain and suffering since they were notified of this tragedy.”

After Grayson was indicted, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said, “I am enraged that another innocent Black woman had her life taken from her at the hands of a police officer.”

During his first appearance in court last Thursday, the 30-year-old former sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty to all charges in front of over 30 of Massey’s family members and supporters in attendance.

Authorities publicly released the body camera footage today. Notably, Grayson had not activated his body camera until after the shooting, but they were able to obtain footage from the other deputy who had activated his camera upon arrival.

Grayson will have his next court appearance on August 26.