Howard University Revokes Sean "Diddy" Combs' Honorary Degree After Video Of Assault On Cassie Surfaces

Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images for DKC

Howard University has rescinded the honorary degree awarded to hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and severed all ties with him following the release of a 2016 video showing him attacking R&B singer and ex-girlfriend Cassie.

The university’s Board of Trustees also instructed administrators to cut financial ties, including returning a $1 million donation, ending the associated scholarship program, and dissolving a 2023 pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation.

In a statement, the board declared, “Mr. Combs’ behavior, as captured in a recently released video, is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor.”

The board voted unanimously on Friday, June 7, to accept the return of the honorary degree Combs received in 2014. “This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University,” the statement said.

Last month, CNN released a video of the 2016 attack in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. In a video statement on social media, Combs admitted to beating Cassie and expressed deep remorse for his “inexcusable” actions.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” Combs said. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I sought professional help, went to therapy, and rehab. I asked God for His mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

This video is the latest in a series of public allegations and revelations of physical and sexual violence against Combs. A lawsuit filed last year by Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, described an incident at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles and alleged years of sexual abuse and other violence from Combs. That lawsuit has since been settled.