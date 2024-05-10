Howard University Nursing School Graduation Ends Abruptly Due To Capacity Issues

Getty Images

The nursing students’ graduation ceremony at Howard University took an unexpected turn on Thursday when the auditorium hit full capacity. Families eagerly gathered in Cramton Auditorium to witness their loved ones from the College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences receive their well-deserved accolades.

However, the joyous occasion was that some attendees were left stranded just outside the lobby, unable to join the festivities. Amidst the procession of graduates crossing the stage, a chorus of frustrated voices clamored outside, pleading to be let in. “Let us in! Let us in!” echoed through the air as some attempted to force their way inside. The atmosphere grew increasingly tense, with persistent banging heard even during the keynote address.

Graduate Bria Flowers told NBC 4 Washington, “There was, like, loud banging, even before that, for like 10 minutes straight. Just like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.”

In a disappointing turn of events, Dr. Gina S. Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, addressed the crowd, attributing the disruption to capacity constraints and the behavior of some attendees.

“Because of the size of the room and because our relatives sometimes do not know how to act, the fire department is now here to shut us down,” she announced, prompting a chorus of disapproving boos.

However, D.C. Fire and EMS refuted claims of involvement in shutting down the ceremony, stating, “D.C. Fire and EMS did not shut down tonight’s event.” Their presence was in response to a medical incident at the venue earlier in the evening.

As tensions escalated, a glass door shattered, causing frustration among the crowd. One student suffered a cut to their hand amidst the commotion. Howard University reported that security had removed an individual from the premises prior to the ceremony, but they later returned and caused the disturbance.

The aftermath of the incident left many attendees disheartened, with some, like Halle Ragoonanan, expressing frustration over missed opportunities to celebrate milestones, compounded by the challenges of the pandemic.

“I didn’t even get to walk,” she lamented. “I didn’t get to walk. I graduated magna cum laude and I didn’t even get to walk. I’m in the class of 2020. I didn’t get to walk for my high school graduation and I didn’t get to walk for my college graduation.”

Despite the setbacks, the university assured students that alternative arrangements would be made, with plans for individual awards to be presented the following day, and some students given the opportunity to walk during the weekend’s main commencement ceremony.