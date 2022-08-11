The Jordan Brand Announces 20 Year Partnership with Howard University

What happens when one of the most iconic brands joins forces with one of the esteemed educational institutions?

Greatness, that’s what.

It was recently announced that Howard University, one of the most esteemed Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s) has teamed up with the Jordan Brand through a 20 year partnership that aims to create academic and athletic opportunities for the Black Community.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community,” says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President. “As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,”

The partnership aims to honor the Black diaspora and elevate cultural awareness globally. “We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past” says Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University President. “Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together,”

The first Jumpman uniforms for the Universitys’ athlete program will be unveiled August 27. “This partnership amplifies the culture of champions we are building at Howard,” says Kery Davis, Athletic Director for Howard University. “After winning multiple MEAC Championships last year we are poised to continue with Jordan Brand by our side.”