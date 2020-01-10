House Votes To Restrict Trump’s War Powers Against Iran

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, the House voted to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran, passing a war powers resolution by a 224-194 margin.

According to ABC News, the vote was mostly passed along party lines, although eight Democrats voted against the resolution and three Republicans and Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) voting in favor.

The resolution calls for the end of military hostilities against Iran within 30 days unless there is approval from Congress.

However, the resolution still has to go to the Senate, where it is not clear what its reception will be. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has introduced a similar measure, which could be voted on next week.

Of course, Trump is sure to veto any restriction to his power, however, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced intentions to advance what is known as a “concurrent resolution,” which are not submitted to the president.

“This is a statement of the Congress of the United States and I will not have that statement be diminished by whether the president will veto it or not,” Pelosi said.

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, the President spent his time patting himself on the back for ordering the strike against Iran’s top military commander, Qassim Suleimani and slamming Democrats for their censure, particularly, Pelosi for withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate.

“I did nothing wrong,” he said. “They don’t even know what the hell is going on. In fact, it’s so weak. She doesn’t want to put in the articles. It’s so weak. They’re so pathetic.”

Trump mocked Pelosi, saying that she was “not operating with a full deck,” while also taking a swipe at “little pencil neck” House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

“[Suleimani] was a bad guy,” Trump said at the rally. “He was a bloodthirsty terrorist, and he’s no longer a terrorist. He’s dead, and yet now I see … the radical-left Democrats have expressed outrage over the termination of this horrible terrorist. And you know, instead they should be outraged by Suleimani’s savage crimes and the fact that his countless victims were denied justice for so long.”

Trump also claimed that Democrats just wanted information before the strike, “so they can leak it to their friends in the corrupt media.”

“They’re saying, ‘You should get permission from Congress, you should come in and tell us what you want to do — you should come in and tell us, so that we can call up the fake news that’s back there, and we can leak it,'” Trump said.

