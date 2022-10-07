Here Are The Funniest Workplace Tweets This Week

Even if you love your job, no one enjoys their work all the time.

And with the recent rise of virtual work, many of us no longer have the opportunity to commiserate with colleagues around the water cooler to bemoan the latest workplace annoyance. But, luckily that’s what we the internet for *cue Birdman handman GIF*.

More frequently people are taking to the internet to let out their frustrations about everything from their irritating co-worker’s emails to the utter hell that is an impromptu Zoom call.

In a 2014 survey, it was found that more than 60% of people reported immediately turning to internet platforms to vent after being annoyed or angered. Nearly 10 years later, we’re sure that number has significantly risen and fortunately, people’s online musings about the harsh realities of work and school are painfully funny.

We gathered up a few relatable and hilarious thoughts people shared about their workplaces that we just have to pass along. Enjoy!

That time when you’ve just had enough.

When Glorilla has the answer for achieving work/life balance.

I need Glorilla to a Zoom commercial for Friday Meeting Free — Trey! (@treyals) October 5, 2022

When someone takes your “assigned” parking spot.

When your co-workers have no knowledge of who the real Queen is.

She said Tyra Banks, I’m done 😭 pic.twitter.com/d7CkJN0J6D — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 5, 2022

When you really know how to make your presence felt at work.

When you need to accurately explain how busy you are.

It’s like hootin and hollerin, but witcho legs. https://t.co/tGxCLqK04s — Hestia 🔆 (@Hess2Love) October 5, 2022

When you can’t believe that school is life.

at the point in my grad school journey where i just cannot believe i really decided to go to grad school lmfaoooo WHAT WAS THE REASON?? i could be relaxing every day but naw. — king crissle (@crissles) October 5, 2022

When you’re tired of being nice.

When you learn about how the workforce really functions.

“you have to work hard to make money” pic.twitter.com/n7plIP3C9t — taylor tookes || law of assumption³ (@itslitrllymine) October 5, 2022

And that it never really ends.