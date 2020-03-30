Here’s How ESSENCE Staffers Are Working From Home

This current pandemic has left many working from home and waiting until this crisis past. Over the last few weeks as Covid-19 has worsened, protocol for staying in the house has become mandatory. Words like “social distancing” and “quarantine” have made its way into our everyday vocabulary and grocery store runs are now “fun.” But, when it comes to getting use to this new normal, does that mean wearing you office attire to the living room? Absolutely not.

It’s quite unrealistic to think that your work day will mimic your office routine, which includes your usual business casual get-up. There’s no need to wear heels or a dress shirt because “reports say it makes your day go faster” however, it may help to create a routine and put on a look that makes you feel better. Whether that’s a dress or a t-shirt and sweats combo, there’s no rules to a WFH lewk except to feel comfortable enough to get through the day.

When there’s kids, spouses, roommates, or family members quarantined in your home it’s ok to understand that your work day may not be what is once was. And the last worry you should have is your work from home look. Here how 16 ESSENCE staffers are authentically maneuvering through this pandemic.

