Michigan Woman Loses Husband, Son Within Days Of Each Other To Coronavirus

A Michigan woman is mourning the loss of her family after losing her husband, Freddie Lee Brown Jr., and her son, Freddie Lee Brown III to the coronavirus within the span of three days.

“There’s not even a word created to describe my pain. It’s unimaginable,” Sandy Brown told the Detroit News.

According to the report, Freddie Jr. fell ill in the middle of March. By March 22, the elder Brown, who had had a kidney transplant in 2012, was having trouble breathing and was being prepped to be put on a ventilator. Three days later his lung collapsed, and by the next day, he was gone.

Initially, nurses did not want Sandy to go near her husband, but she insisted.

“I’m going in that room,” she told them. “I don’t care what I have to do. I’ll sign whatever I need to sign.”

She was swaddled in protective gear in order to say her goodbyes.

But the nightmare wasn’t over yet.

One day after his dad died, Freddie III, who had asthma, began to feel sick himself. It initially seemed as if the younger Brown, who was just 20, was getting better. However, his condition suddenly rapidly begin to decline.

Freddie III was Sandy’s only child. After two miscarriages, Sandy had reportedly thought children were not in her cards until she became pregnant at 40. Freddie III was her miracle child.

“In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague,” she told the news site. “I watched my son go from completely well and whole and happy to being gone in three days.”

