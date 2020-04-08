Louisiana Mom And Her 3 Sons Die After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A Louisiana family is devastated after losing four family members within days of each other due to the coronavirus.

According to WDSU, relatives say that family matriarch, 86-year-old Antoinette Franklin and her three sons, Herman Franklin, 71; Anthony Franklin Sr., 58 and Timothy Franklin, 61, had all gotten sick around the same time and ultimately tested positive for COVID-19. It is still not clear how they contracted the virus.

“My uncle passed, my grandmother passed, my dad passed, then my other uncle passed its literally like 7-8 days apart it’s horrific,” Anthony Franklin told the news station.

Herman Franklin passed away on March 20, only for his mother to pass shortly after on March 23, according to her obituary online. Anthony Sr and Timothy died on March 26 and March 30 respectively.

Louisiana is one of the hardest-hit states during the pandemic as it continues to rampage across the nation and the entire world. Louisiana has the fifth-highest number of confirmed cases at 16,284 and a total of 582 deaths as of Wednesday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“I want the world to know if it happened to the Franklin family it could happen to any family,” Jacqueline Franklin added. “Let’s take this serious my children have to bury their father, their precious grandmother and their uncles. Let’s not let this happen to another family.”

–

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as for tips on taking care of yourselves, your families and your communities.