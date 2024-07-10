This Program Wants To Teach You How To Become A Franchisee 

Portrait of positive African american young woman working professional confectioner in own coffee shop, looking at camera with toothy smile.

Just 26% of franchises are owned by people of color. A national program is aiming to significantly increase that number.

The Franchise Game, the US’s first and only African American Franchise Symposium and Trade Show, will take place in Plano, Texas on Friday, August 16, 2024. The event aims to convene and galvanize franchise experts and business leaders to empower current franchisees and encourage prospective founders.

“As we go into our second year of organizing this expo, we are still looking to attract multi-unit franchisees, owner/operators, potential investors, athletes, entertainers, and industry influencers,” says marketing expert Tarji Carter in a news release shared with ESSENCE. “We are looking to increase franchise ownership and wealth across the African American community by providing education, resources, and opportunities to aspiring franchisees and small business owners.”

Symposium sessions include: A Day in the Life of a Franchisee, Talk to My Attorney! (where attendees will learn about the legal rights and responsibilities from franchise attorneys), and Recipe for Success – Identifying The Ideal Franchisee among others,

Symposium sessions include: A Day in the Life of a Franchisee, Talk to My Attorney! (where attendees will learn about the legal rights and responsibilities from franchise attorneys), and Recipe for Success – Identifying The Ideal Franchisee among others, From One to Many: Mastering Multi-unit Ownership, Taste of Ownership: Acquiring a Restaurant Franchise (an in-depth session on evaluating potential purchases), and Franchise Freedom: Seizing Opportunities Amidst DEI Challenges among other sessions.

“This event is for all individuals who want to know more about franchising,” Carter adds. “Whether it be a novice, who just wants to get their foot in the door, or a current franchise who’s looking to expand into multi-unit franchising or diversifying their portfolio.”

More information can be found at www.thefranchiseplayer.com/tfg.