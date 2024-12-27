Florida Students Dedicate Saturdays To Learning Black History Their Schools Don’t Teach

Getty Images

Florida has required public schools to teach African American history for 30 years. Yet, according to the Associated Press, many students receive lessons that are incomplete or inadequate. In response to growing distrust in the state’s education system, community organizations, churches and cultural institutions are stepping in to fill the gaps.

In Delray Beach, Charlene Farrington leads Saturday morning classes at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum to teach teenagers the history that schools often omit. Her lessons cover South Florida’s Caribbean roots, the state’s grim history of lynchings, the lasting effects of segregation and the grassroots activism that fueled the Civil Rights Movement.“You need to know how it happened before so you can decide how you want it to happen again,” Farrington told her students, according to the AP.

Efforts like Farrington’s have gained urgency as Florida’s approach to African American history faces increased scrutiny and political challenges. Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has spearheaded efforts to limit discussions of race, history and discrimination in classrooms. His administration has banned certain Advanced Placement African American Studies courses, citing alleged legal violations and historical inaccuracies.

Although Florida’s mandate to teach African American history dates back to 1994, critics argue that the state has not fully implemented it. According to the state’s own assessment, only 12 of Florida’s 67 school districts have demonstrated excellence in integrating Black history throughout the school year, with input from school boards and community partners.

Instruction often centers on well-known figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks during Black History Month while neglecting systemic issues and lesser-known events. “People who are interested in advancing African diaspora history can’t rely on schools to do that,” said Tameka Bradley Hobbs, manager of Broward County’s African-American Research Library and Cultural Center. “There needs to be a level of self-reliance and self-determination when it comes to passing on the history and heritage of our ancestors.”

Community-driven initiatives are gaining traction, with churches and advocacy groups taking the lead in educating students. Since launching its Black History toolkit last year, the nonprofit Faith in Florida has enlisted over 400 congregations to incorporate the resource into their programs.

Parents are also stepping up. Sulaya Williams, a mother and educator, began teaching Black history in 2016 when she couldn’t find the comprehensive instruction she wanted for her children. Now, her Saturday classes in Fort Lauderdale attract students like her 12-year-old daughter, Addah Gordon, who says she’s finally learning about her ancestors. “It feels like I’m really learning my culture,” Addah said. “And most people don’t know what they did.”

Florida’s African American history mandate was born out of a significant moment of reckoning. In 1994, the state legislature approved reparations for survivors and descendants of the Rosewood Massacre, a 1923 attack in which a white mob destroyed a predominantly Black town. The legislation was hailed as a model for addressing historical injustices. However, historian Marvin Dunn says that momentum quickly faded. “There was a moment of enlightenment in Florida those decades ago,” he said. “But that was short-lived.”

Today, as laws restrict discussions of race and discrimination in schools, educators and advocates emphasize the critical role of community programs and cultural institutions. Despite the challenges in Florida classrooms, grassroots organizations, churches, and parents remain committed to ensuring the next generation understands their history—and the legacies that shape their futures.