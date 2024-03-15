Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Can Remain On Trump Georgia Election Case

Photo by Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images)

A Georgia judge ruled on Friday that Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis will not be disqualified from prosecuting the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and several co-defendants, NBC News reports.

However, Judge Scott McAfee emphasized the “appearance of impropriety” arising from Willis’ romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, leading to the decision that was marked with one major condition.

The judge gave Willis two options: remove herself and her office from the case or have Wade, whom she appointed to head the case, step down. The latter option ensures the case continues without further delay, while the former would halt the proceedings.

In the hours following the decision, Willis’ office confirmed Wade had resigned, and she accepted the resignation.

While the judge found no “actual conflict” necessitating Willis’ disqualification, he acknowledged the “appearance of impropriety” and expressed concerns about financial exchanges and the timing of Willis and Wade’s relationship. McAfee’s ruling represents a compromise, allowing the case to proceed while addressing concerns of impropriety.

Trump’s attorney, Steve Sadow, acknowledged the court’s decision but criticized what he perceived as prosecutorial misconduct by Willis and Wade. He asserted that legal options would be pursued to end the case, which he believes should never have been initiated.

Ultimately, Judge McAfee’s decision is a partial victory for Willis, potentially allowing the case to proceed before the 2024 presidential election. Had Willis been disqualified outright, a new prosecutor would have been required to catch up on Willis’s extensive work over the past two years in building the case.