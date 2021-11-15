9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Becomes 10th Fatality Of Astroworld Festival

Ezra Blount

Ezra Blount, 9, who went to the Astroworld Festival in Houston with his father on November 5, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, according to family attorney Ben Crump.

The festival descended into chaos, with attendees trampled and crushed. The chaos led to 10 deaths, including the nine-year-old Blount. Blount had been in a “medically induced coma in an attempt to overcome brain, liver and kidney trauma,” as per a statement from Crump.

As Bernon Blount said, “when my son went to the concert, he had my grandson on his shoulder. All the people pushed in, and he could not breathe so he ended up passing out because of all the pressure that was being applied to his body. And when he passed out, Ezra fell off his shoulder and fell into the crowd.”

Ezra was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital as a John Doe since he was separated from his father in the melee and they could not identify him.

Numerous attendees went into cardiac arrest at the November 5 concert and over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on the premises. The show was sold-out, with about 50,000 attendees.

After 8 people were pronounced dead in the immediate aftermath, Ezra and 22-year-old Bharti Shahani died days later due to injuries from the crowd surge.

Rapper Travis Scott, who began the festival in his hometown and was performing during the stampedes, committed to paying for funeral costs for the victims.