Rapper Travis Scott is understandably upset over the crowd surge tragedy at his Astroworld Festival and is making adjustments and amends accordingly.

According to a report from Variety, the Astroworld rapper has canceled his upcoming scheduled appearance at Day N’ Vegas festival, with sources close to the star reporting that he is “too distraught to play” after Friday night’s mass casualty event. His appearance at the three-day festival was originally slated for Saturday, November 13, barely one week after day 1 of his own festival’s deadly incident.

In addition, Travis is refunding 100% of fan tickets for Astroworld and has publicly promised to cover all funeral costs for the 8 victims who passed away during his Friday night concert set. To care for fans who may have been traumatized by the event, he has also utilized his Cactus Jack Foundation in partnership with online therapy resource BetterHelp to provide free one-on-one therapy sessions to anyone who may require it as a result of their experience at his show.

According to a press release from his representation, Travis Scott is “in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved.”

“These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process.”

As per press time, 8 concertgoers were confirmed dead with dozens more hospitalized and hundreds injured following a crowd-surge event during Travis Scott’s headlining set on Friday evening at Houston’s NRG Park. Crowd surges are rare, yet often deadly events that occur when tightly-packed massive gatherings of people suddenly push in opposite directions.

The force of the bodies can be strong enough to bend steel, as ABC reports, and can cause serious injury through crushing the airways of those caught inside, or causing those who pass out or fall to be trampled underfoot by the crowd who has no control over the direction of their movements. Deaths from events like these have occurred at concerts and sporting events worldwide periodically for decades.

Anyone directly adversely affected by the tragic events at Astroworld Festival can find therapy resources HERE.