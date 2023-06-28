What's Happening And Who's Appearing On The ESSENCE Stage At The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

If you’re enjoying the daytime experiences at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola, you can’t miss the heartbeat of the Festival; The ESSENCE Stage.

All weekend, your favorite stars, personalities, and experts will be tackling topics like wellness, love & relationships, food, health, culture, and of course, Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary on the ESSENCE Stage. Be on the lookout for special performances and surprise moments each day!

Whether it’s discussing the dangers of diet culture in the Ozempic era, debating which African nation makes the best Jollof rice, or a family reunion with some of your favorite classic Hip-Hop acts, the ESSENCE stage is the place to be to keep your fingers on the pulse of the culture.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: A view of signage at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

Be on the lookout for appearances from Angie Martinez, Taraji P. Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Rick Ross, Aunjanue Ellis, surprise performances, food experiences, and much much more!

Head to this amazing daytime experience inside the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center June 30 through July 2. Meet us at the epicenter for Black joy, celebration, and self-love at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture!