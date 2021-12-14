Derek Chauvin May Plead Guilty To Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday that indicates Derek Chauvin will amend his not guilty plea, The Washington Post reported.

Chauvin originally pleaded not guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in September, CNN reported.

A court spokesperson told CNN, “Whatever his initial plea was he has indicated he would like to change that plea.”

Although this hearing has been scheduled, there is a possibility that his not guilty plea will remain, The Associated Press reported.

If Chauvin pleads guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights, this would increase his prison sentence remarkably. The former officer could be sentenced to life in prison which may be served concurrently with his state sentence.

In April, the former officer was sentenced to 22 ½ years after he was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges for the killing of Floyd during an arrest on May 25, 2020. Chauvin murdered Floyd by pinning him down with his knee for nine and a half minutes, while Floyd desperately pleaded that he could not breathe.

Loading the player…

In May, the three remaining officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao were also charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights.

All four officers were charged with neglecting to render medical aid to Floyd. Thao and Kueng were additionally charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure due to their negligence and refusal to stop Chauvin from suffocating Floyd to death.

If Chauvin were to plead guilty then he would be compelled to testify in the civil case for the other officers, which could be a good thing for them if he takes responsibility, The Associated Press reported.

However, if Chauvin does not plead guilty, he and the other officers will go to trial late January 2022.