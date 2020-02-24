Boyfriend Of Anitra Gunn Charged With Her Murder

Facebook

Authorities now believe that the boyfriend of a missing Georgia college student whose body was found last week may be connected to her death.

DeMarcus Little is now accused of killing Anitra Gunn and is facing a charge of malice murder, CNN reports. Little had already faced accusations of damaging Gunn’s property, including breaking her windows at her apartment and slashing her tires earlier this month.

“During the investigation, enough evidence was developed that gave us probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant (for murder),” Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Todd Crosby said.

According to 13WMAZ, Little is expected to appear in court for the murder charge at 2 pm on Monday.

Gunn, who attended Fort Valley State University, was last seen on Valentine’s Day. Her cause of death has not been made public, but authorities confirmed that her body was found partially covered “as if someone tried to hide it.”