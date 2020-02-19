Georgia College Student Found Dead After Going Missing On Valentine’s Day

The body of missing Georgia college student Anitra Gunn was found on Tuesday after the young woman went missing on Valentine’s Day. According to WGXA, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed the development.

Gunn was a student at Fort Valley State University. Over the weekend, family and friends of the young woman notified police that they had not heard from her for an “unusual amount of time.” By Saturday Georgia police had begun a search for Gunn, and on Monday they escalated the case, dedicating a task force to finding her. They also offered a $5,00 reward for anybody with information.

According to CNN, who spoke with Fort Valley Chief Lawrence Spurgeon, Gunn’s car was found damaged with a torn bumper near her apartment. On Saturday, Spurgeon also noted that Gunn was last seen at the home of a family member on Valentine’s Day morning.

Anitra Gunn was a 23-year-old college student at Fort Valley State University studying agriculture. School officials cooperated with sheriffs to investigate her disappearance. (Photo: Facebook)

Providing a different account, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese told reporters with WGXA that Gunn was last seen with her boyfriend at his home on Friday. An anonymous tipster suggested that authorities search the area in Taylor County, Georgia where her boyfriend’s family owned land as he was seen in the area following Gunn’s disappearance. The search, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, turned up with no new clues.

By Tuesday evening, GBI Special Agent JT Rickets confirmed that Gunn’s body was located in Crawford County near the Peach-Crawford County line. In a news conference, Deese added that Gunn’s remains were partially covered “as if someone tried to hide it.” Deese confirmed that Gunn’s boyfriend is a person of interest and has been taken in for questioning, but has not been arrested.

According to WRBL, Anitra Gunn was born in Camp Hill, Alabama and attended school in Dadeville, Alabama. WMAZ reports that she is a 2016 graduate of West Lake High School in Atlanta and was a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley State University.