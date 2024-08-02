DEI Offices Close At Auburn University, Mizzou, Iowa State And The University Of Alabama

Replay Photos / Contributor / Getty Images

On Monday, Auburn University issued a statement that the school would be dissolving its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office in order to remain in compliance with the new state law. The following day, the University of Missouri at Columbia (Mizzou) dissolved its DEI Division. The week before, three campuses in the University of Alabama (UA) System, The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, announced the closure of their DEI offices. Similarly, Iowa State University (ISU) officially shuttered its DEI office on July 22.

These institutions of higher education are just the latest to succumb to new anti-DEI laws and mounting backlash from the GOP. According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, which has been tracking public colleges and changes to DEI programs since January 2023 there have been changes to DEI programs on 185 college campuses in 25 states across the country.

UA systems will be replacing their DEI office with a new Division of Opportunities, Connections and Success which will “promote success for everyone in the UA community, including those who may face educational access and achievement challenges,” The Hill reports.

“It’s important to note we will continue to provide resources and support to every member of our campus community, as our commitment to each individual’s success remains steadfast,” stated Stuart Bell, UA President.

“Differences, including differences of opinion, shared with civility, strengthen our campus community,” Bell continued. “Our faculty, staff and students will continue to engage in free speech, exercise academic freedom, and join in wide-ranging thought and discussion on issues that impact our world.”

At Auburn, former DEI office staff members are going to be placed in alternative positions either filling vacant roles or new positions in pre-existing offices. In a press release the university said, “We remain resolute in our commitment to deliver exceptional experiences and to support all students, with particular emphasis on providing access and opportunity…We are dedicated to ensuring the First Amendment is celebrated and that all students, faculty and staff are welcomed, valued, respected and engaged.”

ISU spokeswoman Angie Hunt believes that increased diversity can still be achieved even without a DEI office in place, saying “Iowa State has developed recruitment strategies for advancing the diversity of intellectual and philosophical perspectives in faculty and staff applicant pools by advertising some positions in publications that attract intellectually and philosophically diverse audiences.”

Mizzou’s actions differ from the abovementioned universities, in that their dissolution preemptively occurred before any laws were even enacted. University president Mun Choi says, “We want to ensure we have a positive dialogue with [lawmakers] that support our university,” adding, “We believe this offers a sustainable path forward.”

President of Michigan’s Delta College Michael Gavin said, “I can tell you that we’re seeing students leaving higher ed institutions that are getting rid of the [DEI] language because they no longer feel comfortable.”

What is in store for the future of DEI on college campuses? If President Trump is elected for a second term and Project 2025 is enacted, “the diversity in higher education it [the plan] calls for should be understood in terms of institutional ethos and amounts to handing more government support to religious and for-profit institutions.” Unfortunately, the prospects for DEI are still bleak should the Democratic party gain control of the White House, with anti-DEI sentiment still remaining high and new bills continually being introduced in state legislatures.