Da Brat And Judy Harris-Dupart Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby

Getty

Da Brat, 48, is carrying her first child she shares with her wife, Judy Harris-Dupart, 41. The couple has taken the next step in the pregnancy journey–finding out the sex of the baby. It’s a boy!

“Baby Harris – Dupart is a boy 💙” Harris-Dupart wrote in an Instagram caption.

The couple had a ‘cotton candy’ themed shower with the expecting parents wearing blue and pink hair and clothes.

Before the moment of truth, guests watched a screen with a countdown. By the end, blue confetti was released, revealing the couple is having a boy. They shared an intimate moment, hugging while guests celebrated.

The baby news began headlining last month when the Harris’ told the world they were pregnant. The rapper had an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, sharing her feelings about having a child.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” the Give It 2 You rapper said. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career and a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

According to Da Brat, things changed when she met her now wife. “I started looking at life so differently,” she said. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

Last year, the couple was open about their fertility struggles. During an episode of the Tamron Hall Show, they discussed their IVF journey and the complications they faced along the way.

“I was hospitalized with blood clots,” Dupart shared. “It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…We want a baby together.”

Dupart has three children from previous relationships as well as a grandchild. However, she explained that she wanted her wife to experience parenthood also.

“She’s never experienced it and she is a very caring person,” the Kaleidoscope founder shared tearfully. “She is the most nurturing person I’ve ever met in my whole entire life. So I just think that, that would be great and anything that I’m able to give her in this lifetime I will.”

We are glad they’ve been able to conceive despite the obstacles and hope this will be one of their best chapters yet!