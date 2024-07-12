Comcast NBCUniversal Is Launching A New Series Showcasing Black Entrepreneurs

Teamwork, collaboration and planning black women with documents, paperwork or design strategy in office. Business startup, gender equality and marketing ideas of diversity people in workspace meeting

Black entrepreneurs are getting their time to shine in a new show from Comcast NBCUniversal.

In a three-part series, Culture Capital, will showcase diverse group of entrepreneurs as they navigate the unique challenges of running and scaling their growing empires. Hosted by Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Pharrell’s non-profit Black Ambition Prize, will Culture Capital will follow the lives of nine entrepreneurs of color and give an inside look at the competitive business landscape founders contend with in today’s market.

Hatcher, who is leading the charge on Culture Capital, has been at the helm of Black Ambition’s mission to empower Black and Latinx business owners through economic support. Launched in 2020, the non-profit has given dozens of entrepreneurs millions of dollars and targeted resources to support growth.

“We know that entrepreneurship has been baked into the Black and Latinx communities because we’ve always had to be builders,” said Hatcher during the virtual press conference. “By doing this now, we are setting the stage for a much more equitable, sustainable, and better world for all of us in coming years.”

Culture Capital premeires via Comcast’s Black Experience on Xfinity channel, Peacock, and Xumo on July 17th.