In Other News, Ciara Is Living Her Life And Helping To Lift The Spirits Of Inmates With The Nonprofit God Behind Bars

In the true definition of “get you a woman who can do both,” Ciara is helping to spread the gospel with a non-profit that pairs imprisoned men and women with local churches.

Besides making show-stopping appearances on the red carpet and at Paris Fashion Week, Ciara has joined husband Russell Wilson at a maximum security prison to help deliver the good word to inmates through her partnership with the organization God Behind Bars.

In addition to offering words of encouragement to the 300 incarcerated men who visited the prison’s chapel, Ciara reportedly sang “Waymaker” during her recent visit in early March, reportedly at the Everglades Correctional Institution in Florida.

God Behind Bars states that it focuses on the “physical, spiritual, and relational needs of inmates and their families.”

Beyond facilitating worship service for inmates, the nonprofit works to help prisons re-enter society and help them find jobs, housing, and other social services “to develop a plan to move forward in healthy ways with the support of a faith-based community.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been outspoken about their faith. In describing his visit, Wilson noted “[w]e will never be the same after this moment. God is working behind prison walls. Jesus still has a purpose and plan for each and every man in that room!”