Despite what’s happening in the world, there are constant reminders all around us that all is not lost. In these times that feel unstable and uncertain, what feels better than turning on some good music and finding some hope that will get us through the day? Lately, we’ve been reminded that there’s a whole genre for that.
Gospel artists have been doing their part to spread The Good News and remind the whole world that faith (even in its smallest amount) can move mountains.
From quarantined musical collaborations to Instagram Live trips down memory lane—and the church aisle—to whole movies that have broken records (and the internet), the gospel community keeps on proving that no matter what is happening around us, just a little bit of faith can change everything.
TOPICS: music Bri Babineaux Fantasia gospel music Hezekiah Walker instagram live John P. Kee Jonathan McReynolds Kierra Kierra Sheard Kirk Franklin Maverick City Music missy elliott Music The Clark Sisters tye tribett
01
Kirk Franklin's "I Smile" Has Us Grinning From Ear To Ear
This gospel heavyweight knows how to move the hearts of people whether they're religious or not—and he's been doing it for over 20 years. Recently, Franklin teamed up with Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, Tyrese and more to create a special rendition of his 2011 hit, "I Smile"
and we can't stop smiling about it.
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
02
Kierra Sheard's New Project "KIERRA" Has Us Rockin' And Praisin'!
She's long cemented a space for herself in music but this album
? Whew! Kierra shows off her already legendary vocals
, beautifully mixes other genres, and invites heavyweights like Missy Elliott, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Le'Andria Johnson to remind us all to anticipate a mighty move of God.
03
We Loved Pastor John P. Kee and Bishop Hezekiah Walker's Churchy Trip Down Memory Lane
The two pastors/producers/songwriters went toe-to-toe (lovingly) on Instagram Live playing over 40 years of their biggest hits including, "I'll Make It," "Stand," "Jesus Is Real" and "Let's Dance!" with over 400k people watching and reliving their days in the youth choir.
04
Bri Babineaux Ushers In The Spirit With "The Encounter"
She's only 25 years old but she has made her mark as a go-to when it comes to praise and worship music. Released this month, Babineaux's The Encounter is her second full album
featuring both new and classic worship songs and worship leaders like Todd Dulaney and Psalmist Raine.
05
The Legendary Clark Sisters Have Returned With Some Fire!
They legendary gospel group whose Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
broke the internet earlier this month, is back with another album
to lift Jesus higher and reintroduce the women whose faith and vocals changed gospel forever.
06
"Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1" Embodies How Diverse Worship Should Be
With their third album
, Maverick City Music just keeps on proving 1) That young people are just as hungry for God as the generations before them and 2) That praise and worship music as a genre is so much more effective when diverse voices gather together. Boasting voices like Chandler Moore, KJ Scriven, Steffany Gretzinger, Majesty Rose and Bri Babineaux this album takes you straight to the throne.
07
Jonathan McReynolds' "People" Album Is The Honest Music The Worlds Needs
McReynolds has carved a space for himself as one of the most transparent and sought-after songwriters in music right now. And it doesn't get more transparent and heartfelt than his latest single "People" and album of the same name
.
08
Tye Tribbett Reminds Us That "We Gon' Be Alright"
The Grammy-winning gospel artist and pastor is known for his anthemic music with a message. His remixing of Kendrick Lamar's "We Gon' Be Alright"
is no different. It's a reminder we all need amid this pandemic. Get ready to dance!