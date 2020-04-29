Despite what’s happening in the world, there are constant reminders all around us that all is not lost. In these times that feel unstable and uncertain, what feels better than turning on some good music and finding some hope that will get us through the day? Lately, we’ve been reminded that there’s a whole genre for that.

Gospel artists have been doing their part to spread The Good News and remind the whole world that faith (even in its smallest amount) can move mountains.

From quarantined musical collaborations to Instagram Live trips down memory lane—and the church aisle—to whole movies that have broken records (and the internet), the gospel community keeps on proving that no matter what is happening around us, just a little bit of faith can change everything.