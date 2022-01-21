Cheryl A. Hickmon, National President Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Dies

Delta Sigma Theta Inc.

Cheryl A. Hickmon, National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., died on January 20.

Hickmon was a member of the historical sisterhood behind the national non-profit for four decades. She served the organization through various committees and task forces at the national, regional, and local levels of leadership before she was elected as its President in November of 2021.

This is the first time in the history of the organization, who recently celebrated the anniversary of its founding in 1913, that a sitting president has passed away while in office.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. issued a brief statement on her sudden passing.

“It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness. President Hickmon was a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1982 and served in various capacities at the chapter, region, and national level before being elected National President. She is remembered not only for her role as a leader but for being a colleague, friend, and most of all, sister,” they wrote on the homepage of their website.

Loading the player...

The statement went on to request privacy and prayers for Hickmon’s family.

Hickmon was a licensed Clinical Laboratory Technologist who found great professional fulfillment in using her Andrology and Endocrinology skills to aid couples looking to add to their families.

Outside of her service commitments to her sorority, Hickmon enthusiastically donated her time and resources to many other philanthropic organizations including NAACP, NCNW, National Brotherhood of Skiers, and St. Monica’s Episcopal Church.

She reportedly adopted the motto, “Don’t measure life by the number of breaths you take but by the number of moments that take your breath away.”

The thoughts and prayers of the ESSENCE family are with the Hickmon family and the Delta Sigma Theta community.