Skip The Splurge: How To Celebrate The Holidays Without Breaking The Bank

The holidays are here—cue the holiday parties, the gift giving, and, for too many of us, the financial stress.

It happens every year. We dive into the season with the best intentions, but before we know it, we’re knee-deep in debt, wondering how a little holiday cheer turned into a financial hangover.

Not this time. This year, we’re celebrating smarter, not harder.

According to a 2023 Bankrate survey, Americans planned to spend an average of $932 on holiday expenses, often turning to credit cards to fund their festivities. Not to mention, the 20% of Americans who said they’ll have to go into debt to pay for holiday celebrations and obligations. Those sparkling lights and meticulously wrapped gifts might look magical, but the debt they leave behind? Not so much. In fact, the Federal Reserve reports that holiday overspending can lead to lingering financial strain, making it harder to achieve personal and professional goals. But here’s the good news: You can enjoy the holidays without going broke. Let’s break it down.

Give gifts that don’t wreck your budget.

Forget the frantic shopping sprees and overpriced gadgets. The most meaningful gifts don’t come with triple-digit price tags. Start with a budget and stick to it—no exceptions. Track your spending, person by person, to avoid the dreaded “one last thing” impulse buys. And don’t underestimate the power of a thoughtful homemade gift. Personalized photo albums, recipe collections, or teaching a skill (we’re already losing the recipes, and as the new adults, why not help someone learn how to make their favorite dish?) can be more memorable—and way easier on your wallet—than store-bought items.

Host holiday gatherings without the sticker shock.

Holiday parties don’t have to feel like a financial burden. A simple shift in how you approach hosting can make a huge difference. Turn your event into a potluck. You provide the main dish, and let friends and family contribute sides, appetizers, or desserts. It’s not just budget-friendly—it’s a way to make everyone feel included. When it comes to decorations, ditch the store-bought and get creative. Handcrafted wreaths, painted ornaments, or even simple DIY centerpieces can add a personal touch that’s far more meaningful than anything mass-produced.

Gift exchanges made simple.

Instead of buying for everyone, suggest a Secret Santa or white elephant gift exchange with a strict budget cap. It keeps things fun and thoughtful without requiring you to spend on every single person in the room. If you’ve been saving credit card rewards, now’s the perfect time to put them to work. Offset your holiday expenses with those points, but resist the urge to overspend just to earn more rewards.

Spend smarter, not harder.

The key to avoiding holiday debt is planning ahead. Start a holiday fund early—just $50 a month adds up fast. If you didn’t get a head start this year, consider setting a cash-only budget or using a prepaid card. Physically seeing your spending limit can make it much easier to stick to. And for the forward-thinkers out there: Shop post-holiday sales to snag decorations and gift wrap at deep discounts. Your future self will thank you when next year’s holidays roll around.

Rethink what the holidays are about.

Not every holiday memory has to come with a price tag. Check out free community events like light displays, caroling, or local holiday markets. These experiences often feel just as magical as high-ticket outings—and they won’t leave you stressing about your bank account. For necessary expenses like travel, take the time to shop around. Compare prices, look for holiday specials, and don’t be afraid to negotiate. You’d be surprised how much you can save just by asking.

The bottom line.

The holidays should be about joy and connection—not financial panic. By focusing on what really matters and keeping your spending in check, you can create a season that feels meaningful and sets you up for a strong start to the new year. This year, let’s skip the splurge and celebrate with intention. Because the best gift you can give yourself? Peace of mind—and a debt-free January.