City Of Louisville Reaches $12 Million Settlement with Breonna Taylor’s Family

Updated: Tuesday, Sept. 15; 12:53 p.m. ET: The city of Louisville will pay the family of Breonna Taylor $12 million, The New York Times reports.

In addition to the monetary settlement, the city has also agreed to take steps to reform the police department in order to prevent future killings by police.

Among those changes are a review and written approval of all search warrants and SWAT matrices by a commanding officer while executing search warrants, WMAC5 News reported. A paramedic will also have to be on-site whenever a warrant is executed, among other sweeping departmental reform meant to target the things that could have contributed to the botched raid that ended in Taylor being killed.

Other reforms include removing the police chief’s ability to close cases against officers “by exception,” which would then permit officers to resign or retire without discipline, WMAC5 reports.

Earlier: The family of Breonna Taylor and the city of Louisville, Kentucky, have reached a settlement in the case involving the police killing of the young EMT six months ago, CNN reports.

According to the report, a source noted that the settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit that was filed by Taylor’s family was a multimillion-dollar agreement.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to announce the settlement later on Tuesday alongside Taylor family attorneys.

“The city’s response in this case has been delayed and it’s been frustrating, but the fact that they’ve been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point,” Sam Aguilar, an attorney representing the family, said in a statement confirming that there is a settlement.

A grand jury has been empaneled to investigate Taylor’s police shooting death, although there is little information about those proceedings, CNN notes.

So far, the three officers accused of killing Taylor during the execution of the botched no-knock warrant are facing criminal charges, although Officer Brett Hankinson was fired “for extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly fired ten rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor.”

The other two officers involved are on administrative leave.