Grand Jury Will Soon Hear Case On Breonna Taylor’s Killing

The fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor will be put before a grand jury as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is preparing to present evidence as early as next week, NBC News reports.

According to the report, once the grand jury makes a decision in the controversial case, Cameron will make an announcement about the grand jury’s decisions, as well as share his own office’s findings in the investigation.

So far, Cameron has not offered any details about the case.

“When the investigation concludes and a decision has been made, we will provide an update about an announcement,” the attorney general said in a statement. “The news will come from our office and not unnamed sources. Until that time, the investigation remains ongoing.”

Three officers are accused of killing Taylor after they opened fire on her and her boyfriend during a botched no-knock warrant.

One of the three officers, Brett Hankison, was fired from the police force for extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly fired ten (ten) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor,” according to a police statement. The other two officers remain with the department but have been placed on administrative leave.