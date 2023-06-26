Black TikTok Star Britney Murphy And Her Mother Were Killed In A Houston Car Crash En Route To A Juneteenth Event

TikToker Britney Joy Murphy and her mother Sherie Smith were driving to Houston’s Emancipation Park for a Juneteenth celebration last Monday when they were involved in a violent car crash that took both of their lives.

Murphy rose to fame as an influencer for her TikTok skits “about getting ready for work in the morning,” under the handle, @ThatGirlBritneyJoy.

“Unfortunately, most people don’t like their 9 to 5. Just the way she carried it in terms of ‘uhh it’s such a drag, I gotta go to work,’…She was very relatable and humorous, you know, everybody loves to laugh,” said Mecca, a TikTok influencer who was supposed to meet up with Murphy and her mom at the Juneteenth event.

In Murphy’s final TikTok video, she was celebrating having the day off for Juneteenth.

According to the police, “the truck hit Murphy and Smith’s car.” The investigation is still pending, and no one has yet been cited or charged. Murphy was driving, and it appears that after being hit, “she lost control of her Honda Civic and crashed into a tree.”

The Houston Police Department is still investigating, but doesn’t believe intoxication factored into this crash. Purportedly, the pickup truck that collided with Murphy’s vehicle, also “hit another vehicle before flipping over and landing on its roof. The 18-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t hurt.”

Murphy’s sister, Tiffany Cofield was driving by the site of the crash, when she recognized her sister’s car. “I just kept screaming. I couldn’t believe it was my mom and sister,” Cofield told local news outlet KHOU11.

On a GoFundMe Page, Cofield posted “My mom and sister were tragically taken away from us way too soon in an accident involving a reckless driver in Houston,” writing, “This was just as my sister, beloved TikToker Britney Joy, began rising up in fame for her 9-5 videos that hit the internet by storm. Everyone related to her stories and those of her characters.” “This happened so suddenly and was truly something I could have never imagine. Losing my best friends,” continued Cofield.

Cofield was extremely “proud” of her sister, and hopes that her sister and mother will be remembered for everything they’ve achieved.

Marsha Gregory, Murphy’s grandmother said “She brought joy, so much laughter,” adding “She made me start being on TikTok.”