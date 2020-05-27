Kevin Hart Reveals New Details On The Extent Of Car Crash Injuries

For years, Kevin Hart has invited us to “laugh at his pain,” but now he’s sharing more details on his horrific 2019 car crash — and it’s no laughing matter.

During a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Night School star admitted the injuries were much more serious than he first let on.

“I lied in the hospital because I didn’t want them to know that I was having pain,” explained the 40-year-old actor. “Because I thought that they were gonna stop me from letting me continue to try my walks.”

Hart’s crash gave him a new lease on life and a newfound sense of appreciation having come so close to death, he said.

“When you come close to that light and if you are fortunate enough to come back to that light, you value life differently,” he said. “There are no bad days for me.”

The Jumanji star was one of three people involved in the Calabasas, Calif., accident last September that included driver Jared Black and his fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, according to CNN. They were riding near Malibu in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it slammed into a tree after rolling down an embankment.

The comedian said he had “the biggest cry” in his life after coming home from the hospital.

“My biggest cry in life came from the first day that I came home from the hospital because I never had to see that house again. Like there was an option of me never seeing that home again. There was an option of me never walking on that driveway again. There was an option of me never seeing my wife and my kids again,” he said.