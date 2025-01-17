Black-Owned Businesses And Organizations Provide Essential Support To Families Affected By California Wildfires

(Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

As Southern California battles relentless wildfires, thousands of residents are grappling with loss and displacement. Among the six active blazes, the Palisades Fire is the most destructive in Los Angeles’ history. Since igniting last Tuesday, the fire has claimed at least 10lives, consumed over 40,000 acres and left homes, businesses and landmarks reduced to ash.

The impact has been especially severe in Altadena, a historic Black community known for its deep Civil Rights Movement roots and vibrant African American culture. More than 500 families have experienced immense losses, with over 1,000 structures destroyed.

The Pasadena Convention Center, located less than 14 miles from Altadena, has become a lifeline for over 1,000 displaced residents, including elderly individuals and children. While recovery will be a long road, relief efforts are in motion, and the community is rallying to support one another.

Black-owned businesses and community organizations are stepping in to support wildfire relief efforts across Southern California, showing the power of community during tough times.

Verified GoFundMe Campaigns For Black Families

AfroPunk, part of Sundial Media Group—the parent company of ESSENCE—joined forces with WalkGood LA, Spill and other community-driven organizations to support recovery efforts for Black families affected by the fires in Altadena and Pasadena. In collaboration with writers Cierra Black and Leslie Vargas, they coordinated “Community Aid Dena,” a curated list of verified GoFundMe campaigns to provide direct aid to those who lost everything in the devastating fire. The efforts have raised over $10 million dollars as of January 13.

Los Angeles Urban League

The Los Angeles Urban League offers a range of resources, including housing assistance, job services, and disaster relief grants. At their center for wildfire victims, they’re distributing essentials like food, water and other necessities while helping families navigate recovery processes like insurance claims and aid applications.

NAACP Legal Defense Fund: Emergency Response

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund offers legal aid to wildfire victims, helping with insurance claims, housing rights and advocacy for equitable recovery efforts.

Compton Cowboys

The Compton Cowboys have swiftly rallied to help Southern California’s displaced animals amid the wildfires. Teaming up with local shelters and animal welfare organizations, the group is providing caretakers with the essential supplies needed to care for over 300 displaced animals and livestock. Donations of food, bowls, and other necessities are being collected, while founder Randy Savvy has been instrumental in helping evacuate horses as owners struggle to leave their homes as the fires continue to spread.

California Black Chamber of Commerce

Black-owned businesses impacted by the wildfires can turn to the California Black Chamber of Commerce for guidance on recovery loans and rebuilding efforts. They also host workshops to help businesses build financial resilience.

Carla’s Fresh Market

The market is hosting a bake sale on Saturday, January 25, with proceeds benefiting World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to families and first responders affected by the fires.

Earle’s on Crenshaw

This popular eatery has partnered with a Pasadena church to distribute hot dogs, groceries, clothing, hygiene products and baby supplies to fire victims.

Mr. Fries Man

Teaming up with First AME Zion Church, Mr. Fries Man is providing meals and essential supplies to seniors, children and families impacted by the wildfires.

Taco Mell

Taco Mell is focusing its efforts on first responders and evacuees, distributing burritos to firefighters and displaced residents as part of its mission to give back.