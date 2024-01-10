This Black-Owned Bakery Is Using Sweets And STEM To Give Back To Their Community

What do sweets and STEM have in common? At the Black-owned Radah Baked Goods, the answer is everything.

“We do cupcake decorating classes. STEM programs for education programs like ‘SAY YES Buffalo’ and ‘BestSelf throughout Western New York’,” said Lee Thomas, who along with his wife Lavenia Thomas, own the Buffalo, NY bakery.

According to the website, “At Radah Baked Goods, our mission is to delight and nourish our community through the art of baking while making a positive impact.”

“With a commitment to giving back, we strive to support and uplift our community through various initiatives, from donating a portion of our proceeds to local charities to actively engaging in community events and programs,” the mission statement continues. “By combining our passion for baking with a spirt of generosity, we aim to create a sweeter world, one delicious treat at a time.”

The bakery also offers “cupcake classes with the schools in the local area. They’re fun. They give us a theme, and we just bring a cupcake that coincides with it,” Lavenia adds. “We also have given away things for free, such as the cupcakes and things of that nature.”

The husband-and-wife team have been in the business of baking for the past four years, but relocated to their new 247 Amherst Street location last year.

Lavenia spoke with local news outlet WKBW7, about the inspiration for launching Radah Baked Goods. “I enjoyed baking as a kid, but it never struck me that it’ll be something I’ll be doing full-time down the road,” she relayed. She recalled how her husband “just pulled that out of me and was like why don’t you go back to school for it so that’s when the journey began.”

The name “Radah” was also chosen intentionally. “It’s a Hebrew name that stands for dominion and power and that’s something that started with our legacy,” Lee explained. “And we want to give that to our community and our children.”

One day, you might even be able to taste a Radah Baked Goods confection at the new Buffalo Bills stadium. At least that’s the goal according to Lee. The duo belong to the “Level Up” program.

According to the Erie County Legislature, the program’s goal is to “provide wraparound services for business owners who come from disadvantaged backgrounds to enable them to become qualified to bid on government contracts.” This will hopefully provide opportunities for these businesses to be able to be a part of the stadium project.