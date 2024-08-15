Meet This Black Couple In Louisville Combining Entrepreneurship And Philanthropy

West End Gin

August is National Black Business Month and ESSENCE had a chance to sit down with this dynamic Black-owned creative marketing husband and wife, Dr. Dawn and Stacey Wade, who recently launched West End Gin, a new premium spirit.

According to a press release shared with ESSENCE, “West End Gin borrows its name from the West Louisville area, known for its rich Black American heritage.”

As background, even after the Fair Housing Act and Voting Rights Act were passed, the West End still remained a predominantly Black area. The proliferation of white flight out of the neighborhood exacerbated this trend “following the 1968 riots at 28th and Greenwood streets in Parkland, a predominantly Black neighborhood.” Today, while the share of white Louisville residents has risen, the West End remains a bastion of Black culture in the city.

Co-founder Stacey Wade has fond memories of growing up and visiting the West End, from visits to church on Sundays and stopping by his father’s coal yard that he owned off of 26th Street. “The West End was vibrant, full of energy, entrepreneurs like my father, and city blocks that were owned by the people who lived in the nine neighborhoods that made up the West End. There were flower shops, grocery stores, gas stations, salons, and barbershops – all Black owned.”

After seeing the disparity with regard to the bourbon industry’s enormous impact on the Kentucky economy but less than average income in Black neighborhoods, the Wades wanted to make that the West End was included as a destination for high-end spirits. “This is how West End Industries is different. We are here to craft the best gin in the world but we are also here to give the community opportunity and a hand, without expecting anything in return,” writes Stacey Wade on the website.

“At West End Gin, our commitment to the Louisville community is more than just a mission—it’s our passion,” the Wades told ESSENCE. “Born from the vibrant fabric of Black culture, our gin is not only a celebration of heritage but also a catalyst for change. Crafted with a spirit of disruption and inclusivity, West End Gin is for those who appreciate a truly exceptional cocktail.

“We’re on a bold quest to redefine the craft gin market right here in the heart of bourbon country—Louisville, Kentucky. With every pour, West End Gin carries a deeper meaning, blending our love for gin with our dedication to community empowerment. For every bottle sold, we pledge $1 to support communities throughout the country. Our unwavering commitment to philanthropy will remain constant, enabling us to upload our mantra – ‘Every Pour Means More,’” the Wades continued.

“At launch, we donated $10,000 to the West End School, an independent school dedicated to educating boys in grades K-8, and soon to expand with a new school for girls,” added the Wades. “This is just the beginning of our journey to enrich and uplift our community.”