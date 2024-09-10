Bevel Awards $25K Grant To Fuel Growth For Atlanta’s Double Dutch Aerobics

Bevel, the trailblazing men’s grooming brand, is amplifying its commitment to community empowerment by supporting a local Atlanta business with a generous $25,000 grant. This exciting announcement was made during the fourth annual Invest Fest — the premiere conference that merges Black culture, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and financial literacy.

At the heart of this collaboration is Double Dutch Aerobics, a unique fitness business co-founded by world champion Michelle Clark and master instructor Sean Clark. Out of over 300 vendors participating at Invest Fest, the Clarks’ innovative fitness company stood out, earning them the financial boost to expand their venture. This partnership highlights Bevel’s ongoing dedication to fostering growth within Black-owned businesses while addressing the needs of its core customer base.

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Tristan Walker, Bevel was born out of necessity. Walker saw the lack of grooming tools tailored to Black men’s needs and transformed the grooming industry with a product line that includes hair, beard, shave, and skincare essentials. A decade later, Bevel remains rooted in its mission to not only provide quality products but also uplift the community through initiatives like this grant.

Damon Frost, CEO of Bevel, announced the $25,000 grant during the Earn Your Leisure podcast, solidifying Bevel’s partnership with Invest Fest. The event, held from August 23-25, 2024, welcomed over 50,000 attendees to engage with financial experts, business leaders, and cultural influencers. This year’s theme—financial empowerment—was embodied in every aspect of the festival, from thought-provoking panels to business pitch competitions.

Speaking on the partnership, Bevel’s marketing leader Breann Davis emphasized the brand’s commitment to making a tangible impact. “We believe in creating products that address the unique grooming needs of our customers and empowering them with resources that can elevate their businesses and communities,” Davis said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Invest Fest and support Double Dutch Aerobics as they continue to grow.”

Double Dutch Aerobics, a fitness phenomenon known for bringing the joy and challenge of double dutch to people of all ages, is a natural fit for this grant. With its founders rooted in Atlanta, the business has gained national recognition for its inclusive approach to fitness. Thanks to Bevel’s support, the company can now further its mission of promoting health and wellness while giving back to its local community.