Barack Obama Narrates New Netflix Nature Docuseries

As pandemic restrictions began to ease up, attendance numbers surged at U.S. national parks, as they became a popular activity for many. Now, national parks might be getting their biggest glow up yet, as former President Barack Obama is set to host and narrate a new docuseries on Netflix entitled Our Great National Parks.

This isn’t too far out of Obama’s wheelhouse–during his time in the Oval Office, “Obama protected more public lands and waters than any [other] US president.” Obama depicts Our Great National Parks as a “journey through the natural wonders of our shared birthright,” in the first released trailer, and it is evident that this is a call to action for conservation. Obama also notes, “When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become: They’re a haven for endangered species, and a hotbed for scientific research.”

This five-part series, will feature one-hour episodes and “will explore national parks across the globe, including the waters of Monterey Bay, California, the terrain of Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, the rainforests of Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park and the far south landscape of Chilean Patagonia.”

Our Great National Parks is a part of the Obamas’ multi-year agreement they signed with Netflix back in 2018 with their production company, Higher Ground Productions, which “focuses on telling stories that embody the values the Obamas have championed throughout their lives.” Former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama said, “We created Higher Ground to tell great stories… From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say.”

Since the deal was inked, the Higher Ground label has brought projects to the small screen before, including “Becoming and the Oscar-winning American Factory;” however, this will mark “the first time that the former president has appeared on-screen for a program they are producing.” All five episodes are set to debut all at once, and viewers will be able to binge the series on its premiere date of April 13.