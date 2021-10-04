ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Speaks On The Blackness Of Barack Obama

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele is receiving backlash for comments she made on the Uncut With Jay Cutler podcast about former President Barack Obama.

Steele voluntarily described an experience she had as a guest host on The View where cast members asked her why she made a point of repeatedly referring to herself as biracial. They also asked her how she self-identified on official census paperwork. “If they make you choose a race, what are you gonna put?” Steele recalled being asked.

After admitting that she could not remember the last time she had filled the form out she replied, “Well, both.”

She declared she felt being biracial was “the best of both worlds,” as well.

She was informed that was not an option because of the way the form was constructed. “Barack Obama chose Black and he’s biracial,” she said she was told.

“Well congratulations to the President, that’s his thing. I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him, but hey, you do you. I’m gonna do me,” she replied.

“I’m pretty sure my white family loves me as much as my Black family,” she added later.

Earlier in the conversation she and Cutler expressed their respect and admiration for Candace Owens.

This isn’t the first time the sports anchor has been embroiled in controversy related to her comments on race. Earlier in the podcast Steele described previous incidences of her views resulting in negative feedback.

“My roller coaster ride really began four years ago when I gave some opinions,” she said, referencing her criticisms of NFL players who were outspoken politically and vocal about not voting.

“That’s where my downfall began in the eyes of many,” she added.

Steele also claimed to receive threats targeted towards her and her children, “all because I have a different opinion than I’m supposed to for my skin color and my gender.”