Going Abroad? Check Out This New Gallery Space In London Founded By A Black Woman!

The multi-talented artist, architect, and author Peju Alatise recently inaugurated Rele Gallery, the first and only contemporary African art gallery on Dover Street in London.

“Rele Gallery serves as a beacon for African artists, not only by providing a platform to showcase African art on a national and international scale but also by amplifying their voices to offer opportunities for growth, recognition, and economic empowerment within the art community,” Alatise told ESSENCE. “It has been an honour to inaugurate the gallery’s London outpost and I am very excited about what this new chapter holds for Adenrele Sonariwo and her team, marked by a commitment to fostering artistic dialogue, and appreciation.”

Rele Gallery is truly a milestone accomplishment for Sonariwo. As The Guardian reports, “[f]ew African women have established galleries across three continents.”

“Having a gallery that originated in Nigeria, with locations in two other continents is in itself a conversation shifter,” Sonariwo stated. “It shows what is possible and achievable. It has allowed us to be able to tell inclusive, diverse stories that are not constrained to the singular narrative of what Africa is perceived to be.”

Alatise’s exhibition “We Came With The Last Rain” at Rele Gallery “acts as a prelude to a broader collection, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the whimsical escapism of Yoruba folklore and mythology.”

“It is a profound artistic endeavor, providing a glimpse into a larger collection centered around the empowering narrative of the girl-child, a theme I’ve nurtured over the years,” says the artist.

“At its core lies the story of ‘Flying Girls,’ a fictional exploration featuring Sim, a 9-year-old girl navigating the challenges of modern-day Lagos as a rented-out servant. This narrative extends to the unfortunate existence of children roaming the streets for survival, commonly known as ‘Almajiri’—children sent to Islamic boarding schools but ending up begging for alms,” continued Alatise.

“The borrowed credence from Yoruba folklore revolves around the stories of ‘rain’ and ‘fertility.’ A specific type of rain makes everything grow, with Oya, the rain-associated deity, ensuring fertility. The narratives woven into the artworks resonate with broader themes of resilience, identity, and the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba experience,” Alatise added. “As I refine this captivating narrative, ‘We Came With The Last Rain’ invites audiences to explore the layered storytelling, culture, and creativity defining my artistic practice.”

Throughout her career, Alatise has featured work that has “explored exploitative labour practices in Nigeria, child rights with a focus on young girls, state-sanctioned violence against citizens, migration and the policies that ensure that many die at sea, seeking a better life.” In addition, the visionary creator is passionate about giving back—in 2018, she started a non-profit foundation dedicated to nurturing emerging talent in Nigeria, Alter-Native Artists Initiative.

“Internationally showcasing Nigerian art can contribute to a more nuanced and positive perception of Nigeria,” Alatise says. “It highlights the country’s cultural vibrancy, artistic creativity, and diverse perspectives, challenging stereotypes and fostering a greater appreciation for its cultural contributions to the world.”