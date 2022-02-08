Antonio Brown Announces New Role: President Of Kanye West’s DONDA Sports

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After discussing a partnership with Kanye West last month, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has announced that he is the president of Donda Sports.

Brown took to Instagram with a statement, along with a picture of a $2,195,000 invoice for Super Bowl LVI expenses, saying:

WE THE OWNERS NOW ! Donda is about ownership, empowerment, and discovering the next superheroes. This is for the people who counted us out, for everyone who said we can’t— we say WE WILL As President, it was important to me to book the Donda Suite for this years SUPERBOWL LVI. This is a game meant to be watched together. This is the love and unity we need to push. THIS IS FOR THE KIDS, OUR NEXT GENERATION!!! We will be hosting community events this weekend, and inviting kids with their families to the game, let’s give people the Donda Experience It’s A Family Affair, #DONDASPORTS#CHAMPIONS 🕊

In a previous interview with Complex, Brown implied that Donda Sports would provide comfortable looks for athletes as part of Kanye West’s expansive fashion business.

Last week, Brown was pictured court side at a high school basketball game in Chicago with West and rapper Da Baby.

A press release from Donda Sports, shared by Hollywood Unlocked, also stated that Brown will “bring an athlete’s perspective to all aspects of the organization,” as it indicates his role, and the work of Donda Sports, will move beyond the fashion industry and may encompass sports management.

The release describes the company as a “limitless organization centered on professional and wellness support in equal measure with the ambition to work with athletes across all genders divisions and sports.” The press release continues, “Donda Sports also encompasses athlete representation a full serviced sports brand including apparel sneakers and much more.”