‘Good Morning Britain’ Co-host Checks Piers Morgan Over Meghan Markle Remarks

On today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan stormed off the set after his co-host, Alex Beresford, addressed his hypercritical remarks of Meghan Markle as of late.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey which detailed the personal recounts of their short-lived reign and addressed their grievances with the Royal Family aired Sunday March 7. Following the interview, Piers Morgan continued to hurl insults at the couple and attack their character and this morning, his co-hosts had enough.

Beresford called out Morgan for yesterday’s segment of the show where he derided Markle’s mental health, calling it “incredibly hard to watch.” On Sunday, Markle revealed that she wrestled with suicidal thoughts due to the hardships she endured with the royal family. In response, Morgan said, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

Tired of the disparaging comments, Beresford told Morgan, “I understand you don’t like Meghan Markle. You made it so clear a number of times on this program. And I understand that you have a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, yet you continue to trash her.

Walking off the set hastily, Morgan replies, “Sorry, can’t do this.”

Piers Morgan, a small man who needs attention at all times, walks off the set of ITV's Good Morning Britain when he's called out by fellow presenter Alex Beresford.



"Sorry, can't do this," Morgan says as he walked off.

"This is absolutely diabolical behavior," Beresford says. pic.twitter.com/fhvTtKBEII — The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2021

Beresford called the walk out “diabolical,” adding he and his co-hosts are subject to Morgan’s rants on a regular basis, having no choice but to “sit there and listen.” Beresford has also recently taken to Twitter, following the show’s airing, to address his heated debate earlier today.

“I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence. In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do. It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us feel more comfortable.”

I wish I had the privilege to sit on the fence. In order for me to do that I would have to strip myself of my identity and that’s not something I can do. It’s not any of our places to pick apart claims of racism in order to make us to feel more comfortable. ❤️ — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) March 9, 2021

If you haven’t already caught the CBS special, check out some of the shocking revelations from Meghan Markle and Prince’s Harry’s sit down with Oprah here.