11 Revelations From Oprah’s Interview With Meghan And Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two-hour sit-down interview with Oprah was filled with shocking revelations about the couple’s time together before and after Buckingham Palace.
Markle discussed everything from her declining mental health during her pregnancy to her relationship with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and even revealed the gender of her and Harry’s second baby. We’ve rounded up 11 of the most surprising details discussed during the unprecedented conversation.
Meghan Did Not Research Her Husband Or His Family
Contrary to popular belief, Markle shared that when she and Harry first started dating, she didn’t research him or his Royal family. “I went into it naively, I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” the Duchess of Sussex stated to Oprah. “It wasn’t something we followed […] I didn’t do any research. I’ve never looked up my husband online. Everything I felt I needed to know, he was telling me.”
They Got Married In A Private Ceremony Before The Wedding
Three days before the grand event known as their royal wedding, Markle revealed that she and Prince Harry actually got married in a private ceremony, away from the spectacle that would precede and follow their televised exchange of vows.
Kate Middleton Is The One Who Made Meghan Cry, Not The Other Way Around
British tabloids circulated a huge story which implied Meghan made her sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry after a disagreement over flower girl dresses. During the interview, Meghan not only clarifies that this was not the case, but also revealed that it was in fact the other way around. She also admits that Middleton realized her wrongdoing and has since apologized. “I’m not sharing that piece about Kate to be disparaging about her […] I feel that people need to know the truth.”
Baby Archie Was Stripped of Security & Title Before Birth
In one of the most devastating revelations of the night, Meghan bravely discussed the fact that during her pregnancy, the decision was made by the institution (the group of high-powered officials in charge of handling everything when it comes to the Royals), to strip Archie of his rightful title of becoming a Prince (or Princess since the gender was unknown at the time), and that he would not have any security provided throughout his entire life. Meghan also clarifies that she was never told directly, but it was Harry who told her they wanted to “change the convention” solely to prevent Archie from his ascension.
Conversations Were Held Concerning Baby Archie’s Skin Color
In yet another shocking moment, Meghan candidly mentioned that there were conversations surrounding Archie’s skin color and concern about “how dark his skin would be.” According to Markle, members of the institution discussed this directly with Harry, by questioning “how it would be and what that would look like.”
Meghan’s Mental Health Was Severely Affected & She Contemplated Suicide
Meghan shared vulnerable and brutally honest details surrounding the decline of her mental health under the constant attacks from the British press and lack of support from the Royal family. The overall lack of care and concern and underhanded public treatment reached a breaking point: she confided to Harry that she was contemplating suicide during her pregnancy and didn’t want to be left alone some nights due to her thoughts. She revealed that she asked the institution if she could receive help, to which they declined. “[I’m] concerned for my mental welfare. Nothing was ever done, so we had to find a solution.”
Their Second Baby Is A Girl
This tender moment was revealed when Prince Harry joined in the second half of the interview, during which the couple revealed they are elated to be having a daughter and jointly declared: “two is it.” The couple’s second child is due some time this upcoming Summer.
Tyler Perry Opened His Home And Provided Security to Meghan & Harry
Amongst growing concerns of safety and lack of support from the Royal family and institution, Meghan and Prince Harry made the offer to simply step down as senior members of the family and relieve only some duties. The institution responded by stripping them of all security, including Prince Harry’s, once the couple moved to Canada. When this happened, Tyler Perry generously offered his home and private security to the couple for a few months within Meghan’s native state of California.
Harry’s Father Stopped Taking His Calls
Prince Harry revealed that he and his father were having a tough time communicating when it came to his support of the couple’s decision to step back “before he stopped taking my calls.” When asked about where the relationship stands now, Harry shared: “There’s a lot to work through there. I feel let down. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened.”
The Royal Family Has Cut Prince Harry Off Financially
Harry shared that due to his family moving to safer grounds and forcibly having to relieve themselves of all of their duties, he was also essentially cut off financially during the first half of last year. In a twist of fate, Harry reveals that his mother, Princess Diana, left him a great sum of money, as if she knew a situation like this would be possible. “I have everything that my mother left me.”
Prince Harry Credits Meghan With Saving Him
The Prince shared that he didn’t realize he was “trapped” until he met Meghan and credits her for saving him. He also shares that he feels like his brother and father are still trapped. “They don’t get to leave. I have compassion for that.”