Judge Randy Jinks Dismissed After Saying George Floyd ‘Got What He Deserved’

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Associated Press continues to report on the institutionalized racism that has seeped out of this country’s courtrooms.



Judge Randy Jinks, an Alabama public official who represents Talladega County, has been removed from office after being accused of racist and sexually inappropriate behavior.

The 65-year-old was unanimously ousted in an order last Friday, Oct. 30, after Judge Jinks claimed George Floyd “got what he deserved” after the Minneapolis resident was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.

The Alabama Court of Judiciary ruled Jinks violated five judicial ethics rules including failure to uphold the integrity and independence of the court system, according to the Associated Press. Court records reveal that Judge Jinks denied most of the claims, blamed workers for misinterpreting jokes and accused employees of eavesdropping.



Judge Jinks was the subject of a complaint filed back in March that accused him of watching and sharing sexually inappropriate videos and commenting about the appearance and anatomy of women.

He also referred to Black people and the Black Lives Matter movement using the n-word and told a deputy clerk that Black people get benefits and welfare “because of the color of their skin.” Furthermore, the complaint states that when Judge Jinks saw a new vehicle purchased by the only Black employee in the probate office, he remarked, “I seen that car. I can’t even—I’m the judge and I can’t even afford a Mercedes. What you doing, selling drugs?”

Judge Jinks’ duties under state law included supervising elections in Talladega County. He also handled probate matters including wills. He was first elected in 2018 and took office the next year.

He has yet to comment on the expulsion.