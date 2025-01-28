Air Force Restores Use Of Tuskegee Airmen Video After DEI Ban Backlash

AP Photo/Bruce Talamon

The U.S. Air Force recently found itself at the center of controversy after it removed training videos honoring the legacies of the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) from its basic training courses. These videos, which were part of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, highlighted the contributions of these trailblazing groups, who overcame segregation and gender bias in their service. The decision, tied to former President Donald Trump’s executive order dismantling DEI programs in federal agencies, sparked widespread outrage from historians, civil rights advocates and the public alike.

Amid the backlash, the military branch has reversed its decision and reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the lessons of these historical figures in its training curriculum.

The Tuskegee Airmen—America’s first Black military pilots who served during World War II in a segregated unit—and the WASPs, the first female military pilots who transported aircraft during the war, played pivotal roles in shaping American military history. The Air Force had used videos telling their stories to educate recruits about their sacrifices and contributions as part of DEI courses integrated into basic military training. These materials shed light on the challenges these groups faced due to segregation and gender bias while celebrating their achievements.

Initially, the Air Force confirmed to the Associated Press that the courses featuring these videos had been removed, stating that it was committed to “fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency, and in alignment with national security objectives.” This explanation, however, did little to quell the growing criticism.

The response to the decision was swift. Tuskegee Airmen Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, condemned the move, calling it an affront to American history. “The service of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASPs is an essential part of American history and carried significant weight in the World War II veteran community,” the organization stated. “We believe the content of these courses does not promote one category of service member or citizen over another. They are simply a part of American military history that all service members should be made aware of.”

Public figures and leaders also weighed in, expressing their frustration on social media. Alabama Senator Katie Britt, a Republican, took to X (formerly Twitter), stating, “I have no doubt Secretary Hegseth will correct and get to the bottom of the malicious compliance we’ve seen in recent days. Their history and their lessons will continue to be taught—because their legacy is one of excellence, of success, and of unquestionable merit.” In response Defense secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, “Amen! We’re all over it, Senator. This will not stand.”

Civil rights leaders also voiced their outrage. Bernice King, daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., called out the hypocrisy of the decision, tweeting, “Where are the loud voices that were decrying #Kaepernick kneeling because they believed he was ‘dishonoring our military and flag’? Are you okay with removing the #TuskegeeAirmen from Air Force lesson plans?” She added, “We won’t be erased. We will organize, strategize, and challenge. We will not shrink back.”

Amid mounting backlash, the Air Force reversed course. Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Alvin addressed the controversy directly, dismissing the claims as a “rumor” in an official statement. “Allow me to clearly dispel a rumor – while we are currently reviewing all training courses to ensure compliance with the Executive Orders, no curriculum or content highlighting the honor and valor of the Tuskegee Airmen or Women Airforce Service Pilots has been removed from Basic Military Training,” Alvin stated. “The historic legacy and decorated valor these Airmen embodied during World War II and beyond will continue to guide our newest recruits and all who serve in our ranks.”