8 Afro-Latines Who Are Breaking Barriers In U.S. Politics

Approximately six million adults in the United States identify as Afro-Latino or Afro-Caribbean, which composes two percent of the total U.S. population and 12 percent of the country’s Latine population. However, Black folks with Latin American roots still lack representation in mainstream media, pop culture and politics.

Despite racial and socio-economic barriers, there are some Afro-Latines who are fighting for political representation, bringing about positive change in their local communities and making history in the process. As National Hispanic Heritage Month ends, and as the midterm elections quickly approach, here are eight Afro-Latine politicians and political candidates you should know.