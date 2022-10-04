Are You Registered To Vote? Here Are All 50 States 2022 Midterm Registration Deadlines

Mario Tama/GETTY

The 2022 midterm elections are in 35 days. Between voter suppression and misinformation online, maneuvering through the voting process can be difficult. It can be especially difficult on those previously incarcerated and unaware of their rights. While few states have passed laws where the formerly incarcerated must be notified of their voting rights before leaving state custody, most states prey on that ignorance, to further disenfranchise citizens.

So, ESSENCE has compiled a list to make it easier for voters. Check your state’s registration deadline and see if you or someone you love are eligible to vote.

States where those convicted of a felony may have lost their right to vote permanently are marked *

Alabama*

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct 24.

In Alabama, some felony convictions may still be eligible to vote. Voting rights can be restored via application immediately upon completion of their full sentence. However, those convicted of felony offenses such as murder, rape, incest, sexual crime against children, and treason are not eligible for re-enfranchisement.

Alaska

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 9.

Arizona*

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 11. Arizona residents can double check their voter registration status or register to vote at my.arizona.vote.

According to the ACLU, voting restoration is available upon completion of sentence and payment of all fines for first-time, single-felony offenders. Second-time felony offenders may apply for restoration with their county after completion of their sentence.

Arkansas

The deadline to register by mail or in person is Oct. 11. Arkansas does not offer online voter registration. Voters are notified of their status via the county clerk’s office.

People with felony convictions can vote upon completion of sentence.

California

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 24.

If the registration deadline has passed, voters may visit their county elections office, a vote center or a satellite office designated by their county elections official during the 14 days prior to, and including Election Day to conditionally register to vote and vote a provisional ballot via Same Day Voter Registration.

In 2016, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that allows convicted felons who are serving time in county jails (rather than state prison) the ability to vote from within jail. By 2020, California voters approved Proposition 17, which allows people on parole to vote.

Colorado

Residents can register to vote online or in person anytime on or before Election Day. However, the deadline to register to receive their ballot by mail is Nov. 1.

A law went into effect in 2019 that re-enfranchises people convicted of felonies who have been released from prison, but who are serving parole.

Connecticut

The deadline to register online is Nov. 1. Residents can register in person anytime up to and including Election Day, Nov. 8.

In 2021, Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation restoring the right to vote to all state residents who are not in prison. Previously, people with felony convictions had to have completed parole to vote.

Delaware

The deadline for the Department of Elections Offices to mail vote by mail ballots is Nov. 1. You can register to vote online or in person before or during Election Day, Nov. 8.

In 2013, a five year waiting period for most felons to regain their ability to vote was passed. People convicted of a felony (with the exceptions of: convicted of murder or manslaughter, a felony offense against public administration involving bribery, improper influence, or abuse of office, or a felony sexual offense) are now automatically eligible to vote after serving their full sentence including incarceration, parole, and probation.

District of Columbia

The deadline to register online is Oct. 18. Mail-in registrations must be received by Oct. 18. Residents can also register in person anytime through Election Day.

Those that are incarcerated, regardless of the offense, are able to vote. If a returning citizen is under court supervision or residing at a halfway house after release, they are eligible to vote.

Florida*

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 11.

Florida passed an amendment in 2018 allowing people with prior felony convictions (other than murder and sex offenses) to automatically regain their ability to vote once they have served their terms of incarceration and completed all parole and probation. However in 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis amended the legislation requiring returning citizens to pay all restitution, court fees, and fines before they can regain the right to vote, further suppressing voters.

Georgia

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 11

People convicted of a felony, but have completed the sentence (including incarceration, probation, parole, and any period on non-report status) – the right to vote has been automatically restored. But in order to vote, you must first re-register!

Hawaii

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 31. Residents can also register online or in person anytime through Election Day. Same day voter registration is available beginning 10 days prior and through election day.

A voter sentenced for a felony, from the time of the person’s sentence until the person’s final discharge, may not vote in an election. However, if a returning citizen on probation or parole after commitment to imprisonment, may register and vote during the period of the probation or parole.

Idaho

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct 14. Residents can register in person anytime through Election Day.

Those convicted of a felony lose their right to vote. They can’t vote while incarcerated, while on probation, or while on parole. The right to vote is automatically restored only upon the completion of the full sentence, including probation or parole.

Illinois

The deadline to register online is Oct. 23. Residents can also register by mail before Oct. 11, or in person anytime through Election Day.

Those convicted of a felony lose their right to vote. They can’t vote while incarcerated, while on probation, or while on parole. The right to vote is automatically restored only upon the completion of the full sentence, including probation or parole.

Indiana

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 11.

Those convicted of a felony lose their right to vote. They can’t vote while incarcerated, while on probation, or while on parole. The right to vote is automatically restored only upon the completion of the full sentence, including probation or parole.

Iowa

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 24. Residents can also register in person anytime up to and including Election Day.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order in 2020, automatically restoring the vote to former felons who have completed their sentences. People convicted of felony homicide will still have to apply for re-enfranchisement.

Kansas

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 18.

Those convicted of a felony lose their right to vote. They can’t vote while incarcerated, while on probation, or while on parole. The right to vote is automatically restored only upon the completion of the full sentence, including probation or parole.

Kentucky*

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 11.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order restoring the vote to 140,000 people who had completed their sentences for nonviolent felonies. Those convicted of violent felonies have not had their votes restored, leaving Kentucky categorized as a state in which people may permanently lose their votes.

Louisiana

The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 11. Online registration is available through Oct. 18.

A law passed in 2018, allows all people who have been convicted of a felony in Louisiana, and who have not been incarcerated in prison during the previous five years, eligible to register to vote, even if they are still serving a term of probation or parole.

Maine

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 18. Residents can register in person through Election Day. Maine does not offer online registration.

Maine is one of only two states with no such laws suppressing votes for those convicted of felons. Even incarcerated people have the right to vote.

Maryland

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 18. Residents can register in person through Election Day.

Since 2016 the right to vote by all convicted felons was immediately restored upon release from prison. Previously, returning citizens in Maryland had to complete all parole and probation before they were able to vote.

Massachusetts

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 29.

Surprisingly, the Commonwealth state permits those convicted of a felony the right to vote. Rights are automatically restored only upon the completion of the full sentence, including probation or parole.

Michigan

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 24. Residents can register in person through Election Day on Nov. 8.

Those convicted of a felony lose their right to vote. They can’t vote while incarcerated, while on probation, or while on parole. The right to vote is automatically restored only upon the completion of the full sentence, including probation or parole.

Minnesota

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 18. Residents can register in person through Nov. 8.

Those convicted of a felony are not allowed to vote if they are currently serving a sentence, including probation, parole or supervised release. The law applies even to returning citizens sentenced to probation and who have not served any prison time.

Mississippi*

The deadline to register by mail and in person is Oct 10. Mississippi does not offer online registration.

People convicted of a felony are barred from voting for the following felony crimes: murder, rape, bribery, theft, arson, obtaining money or goods under false pretense, perjury, forgery, embezzlement, bigamy, armed robbery, extortion, felony bad check, felony shoplifting, larceny, receiving stolen property, robbery, timber larceny, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, statutory rape, carjacking, or larceny under lease or rental agreement.

To regain the ability to vote, an individual, after completion of his/her sentence, must go to his/her state representative and convince them to personally author a bill restoring the vote to that individual. Both houses of the legislature must then pass the bill.

Re-enfranchisement can also be granted directly by the governor.

Missouri

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 12.

Individuals convicted of felonies related to voting only become eligible to vote if they are pardoned by the governor and the election authority determines they are eligible to vote.

Those convicted of a felony lose their right to vote. They can’t vote while incarcerated, while on probation, or while on parole. The right to vote is automatically restored only upon the completion of the full sentence, including probation or parole.

Montana

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 21. Residents can register in person by Oct. 28. Online registration is not offered in Montana.

Individuals who are incarcerated for a felony cannot vote in Montana. However, the right to vote is instantly restored after release from prison. Individuals serving time for parole or probation are entitled to vote as well. Formerly incarcerated can re-register to vote.

Nebraska

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 16, with an Oct. 23 deadline for in person registration.

People convicted of a felony are automatically permitted to vote two years after completion of their sentence of incarceration and all parole and probation for all convictions except treason.

Nevada

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11. Residents can register in person or online through Nov. 8.

In 2019, Nevada’s governor signed a bill, which allowed for the automatic restoration of voting privileges to all people upon release from prison.

New Hampshire

Residents can register by mail, in person or online through Election Day.

People on parole, probation, or have fully completed their sentence, may register to vote and cast a ballot.

New Jersey

The deadline to register by mail, online or in person to vote is Oct. 18.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to restore voting rights to those who are on probation or parole after completing prison sentences. The law went into effect in 2020. Previously, voting was allowed only after completion of probation or parole.

New Mexico

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 11. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by that date. Residents can register in person through Election Day.

A bill proposed in 2021 would allow returning citizens a chance to register to vote as they get ready to be released from custody, before they finish their probation or parole. Right now, state law does not allow for that. The right to vote is automatically restored only upon the completion of the full sentence, including probation or parole.

New York

The deadline to register to vote by mail, in person or online is Oct. 14, and mail-in ballots should be postmarked on Oct. 14.

On May 4, 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law that automatically restores voting rights upon release from prison, even if the person is on parole. Previously, under Cuomo’s executive order, the person would have to apply for a review of records.

North Carolina

The deadline to register to vote by mail, in person or online is Oct. 14. After that, only same-day registration during one-stop early voting is available.

In March 2022, a ruling declared people with felony convictions could vote once released from prison. However, that ruling was temporarily stayed, pending appeals to the state’s higher courts.

Some people out of prison may vote because if they registered in 2021 before that ruling was stayed. But, as of Apr. 6, 2022, no new registrations are being processed for people on parole or probation, though registrations may be submitted.

North Dakota

Eligible residents are automatically registered to vote.

Felons in North Dakota regain their voting rights automatically upon release from prison.

Ohio

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 11.

A person currently serving time in jail or prison for a felony conviction can neither register to vote nor vote. Additionally, a person who has twice been convicted of a violation of Ohio’s elections laws is permanently barred from voting in Ohio. The voter registration of a person who is incarcerated on a felony conviction is canceled upon completion of jail or prison sentence, or is on probation, parole or community control.

Oklahoma

The deadline to register by mail, online or in person is Oct. 14.

Those convicted of a felony may not register for a period of time equal to the time of the original sentence. People who have been pardoned may register.

Oregon

The deadline to register online, by mail or in person is Oct. 18.

Current legislation is sent to the House, which will allow convicted people the right to register to vote, update voter registration and vote in elections while they are behind bars. This includes inmates in custody of a jail or local and youth correctional facilities. The inmates and prisoners would receive all election materials, including ballots and voters’ pamphlets. Plus, they would be allowed to vote in each election.

Pennsylvania

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 24.

Rhode Island

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 9.

South Carolina

The deadline to register in person is by 5 p.m. on Oct. 7, online by Oct. 9 or by mail on Oct. 11.

South Dakota

The deadline to register in person, and mail is Oct. 24, and mail-in registrations must be received by that date. There is no option to register online.

Tennessee

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 11.

Texas

The deadline to register by mail or in person is Oct. 11. Texas does not offer online voter registration.

Utah

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 28, and mail-in registrations must be received by that date. Residents can register in person through Election Day, though they will need to present two forms of identification at the voting location to register

Vermont

Residents can register by mail or in person through Nov. 8, though voters need to register online to complete the process by Nov. 4 to ensure their name appears on the checklist on Election Day.

Virginia

The deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 17. Voters may register in person through Election Day, and vote using a provisional ballot.

Washington

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 31, and mail registrations must be received by that date. Residents can register in person through Election Day.

West Virginia

The deadline to register by mail, in person or online is Oct. 18.

Wisconsin

The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 19. Residents can registerin person through Election Day.

Wyoming

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 24. Residents can register in person through Nov. 8. Online registration is not available.