Authorities have arrested a Missouri man who was accused last month of shooting a Black woman in the face and calling her a racial slur. According to local CBS affiliate KMOV4, the assailant has been charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court on counts of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and second-degree assault.

As previously reported, the alleged assault occurred on August 7. The victim, April Brown, told authorities that ten minutes after arriving at a friend’s home, she got into a heated discussion with her male friend’s roommate. “Out of nowhere,” she claims Adam Lee Pillow approached her with a gun, calling her a f–king n—–r several times before shooting her on the left side of her face.

Pillow was able to escape, leaving his victim confused and with noticeable wounds. Brown said she believed the gun may have gone off accidentally as her attacker pistol-whipped her.

April Brown shows wounds sustained from a violent altercation with a Missouri man whom she and authorities have identified as Adam Lee Pillow. (Photo: KSDK)

Authorities asked for the public’s help in tracking down the 40-year-old who had prior offenses. A ruling from the Eastern District of Missouri revealed that Pillow was committed to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons for a term of 52 months in 2006. He was also recommended to a drug abuse treatment program for an unrelated drug charge of possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Following the altercation, Brown reported an inability to hear and a need for plastic surgery to repair her ear. She also confirmed she had difficulty eating, telling reporters that even soft foods like applesauce were off-limits. Beyond the physical wounds, Brown was said to be reeling from the emotional trauma inflicted on her during what she describes as a “mortifying” ordeal. Adding to that agony was knowing that her assailant was on the loose.

After a month on the run, Pillow was taken into custody on Friday. He is now being held at Jefferson County Jail without bond.