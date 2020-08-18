Police Seek Help Locating Man Who Shot Woman In Face, Called Her The N-Word

Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff Office

A Missouri man is evading authorities after calling a Black woman the N-word, pistol-whipping her and shooting her in the face. According to investigators who spoke with local NBC affiliate KSDK, the incident happened on August 6, and the man now faces multiple charges.

April Brown told KSDK that the terrifying incident took place roughly ten minutes after arriving at a friend’s home. She got into a heated discussion with her male friend’s roommate and “out of nowhere,” Brown recalls, Adam Lee Pillow approached her with a gun, calling her a f—n n— several times before shooting her on the left side of her face.

April Brown is left with scars and a loss of hearing after she says Adam Lee Pillow shot her in the face on the evening of Aug. 6. (Photo: screen grab from KSDK)

Pillow was able to escape as Brown was left confused and bleeding extensively. She says the shot, which she believes may have accidentally gone off as her attacker was trying to pistol-whip her, halted her ability to hear and has left her in need of plastic surgery to repair her ear. More than a week after the incident, it is unknown if her hearing will ever return to normal. Brown is also having difficulty eating, telling reporters that even soft foods like applesauce are off-limits at the moment.

Beyond the physical wounds, Brown is also said to be reeling from the emotional trauma inflicted upon her during what she describes as a “mortifying” ordeal. Adding to that agony is knowing that her assailant still remains on the loose. She wants Pillow apprehended and she hopes that justice is served.

A prior ruling from the Eastern District of Missouri shows that the assailant, Adam Lee Pillow, does have a criminal record and in 2006 was committed to the custody of the Federal Bureau Of Prisons for a term of 52 months. He was also recommended to a drug abuse treatment program for the unrelated drug charge of possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine.

KDSK reports that Pillow now faces charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. A judge has issued a no-bond warrant on the suspect. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information should call 636-797-6467.