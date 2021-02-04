Prosecutors Looking To Rearrest Accused Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse, the now 18-year old who is awaiting trial after being charged with the shooting deaths of two men (and the injury of another) during the Jacob Blake protests, may be arrested again.

In November 2020, he was released on $2M cash bail, with the knowledge that if he were to relocate, he was to disclose his location to the Court within 48 hours. On February 4, prosecutors asked to issue a warrant for Rittenhouse’s arrest, as they had tried deliver a notice of an upcoming hearing, but found that he was no longer at the home listed on release paperwork. Prosecutors are also now seeking to raise his bond by $200,000.

His home was written to be in Antioch, Illinois, which is where he fled to after the deadly shootings. According to CNN, Rittenhouse’s legal team claims his whereabouts needs to be kept private for the sake of his safety.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger has documented how deeply concerned he is about the back and forth, writing in the motion, “rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely,” in the motion for rearrest.

Binger also wrote, “It is important to note that the $2 million came from a dubious Internet fundraising campaign, and the defendant and his family did not post any money toward that bond. As a result, the defendant is free from custody with minimal incentive to comply with his bond conditions.”

In August 2020, Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake there. Blake, 29, was shot multiple times in the back in front of 3 of his young sons. Protests quickly erupted, meanwhile a self-described militia group used social media to organize “protection” for Kenosha businesses. While at a protest, Rittenhouse opened fire, killing two individuals and wounding one other.

He has since been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional reckless homicide and violation of curfew on the night of the shootings. In January, he pleaded “not guilty” and as stated, is awaiting trial.