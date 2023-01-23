It’s Official: RHOP’s Robyn And Juan Dixon Are Married — Again

Brian Stukes/Getty Images

According to PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon and longtime partner, Juan Dixon, have reportedly married for the second time. Although three sources have confirmed their recent nuptials and said they would be highlighted within the upcoming RHOP Season 7 finale, representatives for Bravo and the Dixons had no comment.

Inside sources believe Robyn will open up more about their wedding at the reunion special, which was taped last Thursday. The Dixon wedding has been a hot topic this season on RHOP, with her casemates sharing doubts that the couple would get married again.

During their recent trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, Robyn told her co-stars that she was planning to keep her wedding intimate with just her immediate family present, away from the cameras in Jamaica, where she was initially going for her brother’s wedding. However, sources say that never happened.

She shared on the show, “I don’t even know if I want a wedding. I don’t know if I need one — like, a traditional wedding,” she said, explaining instead that she wanted to have a private ceremony with just her, Juan and the kids. “I’m going to keep it super simple…. It’ll just be the four of us. We’re not telling anyone.”

Dixon continued, “It’s literally just ceremony and that’s it. We don’t need no cake, no reception — nothing,” she later told her assistant, adding in the confessional, “The thought of an actual wedding and all the pomp and circumstances that come with it, that doesn’t excite me. It just feels more special to do it privately, without worrying about everyone else and how they perceive it.”

The Dixons are high school sweethearts who first married in 2005 before divorcing in 2012. Even though they were divorced, they continued to live together and co-parent, with the cameras capturing their untraditional familial structure and dynamic.

The couple began to repair their union, and a second engagement came in December 2019 during a holiday themed wrap party for season 5 of the Bravo reality show. The Dixons waited several years to get hitched due to the pandemic, but we’re excited to learn that their union has been made official — again.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.