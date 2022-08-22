Robyn And Juan Dixon Just Got Their Marriage License

Paul Morigi/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

One of the couples from the popular series Real Housewives of Potomac, Robyn Dixon and her longtime partner Juan, could be saying “I do” very soon. The two received their marriage license last week, and now they have until February to jump the broom as that’s when the license expires. The 43-year-old couple got their license in Maryland.

This has the internet talking because the couple doesn’t have the most conventional relationship. They’ve been married before. To give you a quick timeline of their romance, the Dixons were married from 2005 to 2012, and then got engaged for the second time in 2019 during Season 5 of the show. Years before they reignited their romance, the Dixons were still living together and sharing a bed, which they said was for the good of their family. Their family includes two children, sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 12. To make things all the more interesting, the kids supposedly didn’t know the real status of their relationship.

“My kids, they didn’t even realize we were divorced,” Robyn stated in a video for Bravo’s The Daily Dish earlier this year. “They didn’t know we had gone through a rough time! They found out a lot of stuff about our relationship and our family from the show, because their friends are telling them. So then they come and tell us, ‘So why this? Why that?’ So I’d have to tell them, ‘We’re good, aren’t we? We’re good! Don’t worry about that.'”

She also stated that the cast was judgmental of their situation. “It’s like, we understood it! It’s not for everyone to understand, but it’s life for us,” the RHOP star said.

Fast forward to the present, Robyn and Juan, who are high school sweethearts, have been able to turn things around and rekindle that old love. She even revealed during Season 4 that their sex life was a lot more active. And her post-proposal message on Instagram perfectly sums up their relationship and is a reminder that sometimes, it’s “Sweeter the second time around!”