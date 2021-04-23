Johnny Nunez/WireImage

If you’ve been following the love story that is Tiffany Haddish and Common’s relationship, you know that the rapper and actor had to convince the comedian to give him the time of day. Despite the Oscar winner being heavily desired by many women, she didn’t make it easy for him.

When asked why she turned him down more than once during an interview on The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103, the 41-year-old star said it’s because she knows her worth.

“Because I’m the prize, boo. I’m the prize,” she said. “I personally feel like men appreciate what they work for. I want to be appreciated.”

She explained further, speaking about her way at looking at romantic pursuits in the same way one speaks of assets.

“When you are appreciated your value continues to rise,” she said, impressing the hosts of the radio show. “I’m just saying, we live in a capitalist country with capitalism going on so I’m a pay attention and do appropriately.”

If you didn’t know the story of the couple’s beginnings, Haddish said in a recent interview with Stephen Colbert that she initially curved the rapper.

“He was trying to holler, and I was like, ‘Uh, no. I’m not really interested. Nah, I’m good. My eyes are set on other things. I’m interested in somebody else, I’m sorry. But you seem like a nice person,'” she said. She admitted that had to do with his romantic history, which has involved a number of high-profile relationships that haven’t lasted.

“I know too many people that dated you, let’s be honest,” she said, adding, “I didn’t say that but…you know!”

But during an interview with PEOPLE last year, she said giving him the time of a day proved to be a great decision, because he’s different from any other man she’s been with.

“What I love about him is I can be silly. We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations,” she says. “And we do argue, but it’s not like mean words being tossed at each other, or trying to tear each other’s character down. It’s more like grown-ups. And I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where, if I have an argument with somebody, they are not calling me out on my name or trying to belittle me.”

“This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who’s not trying to make me turn my light out,” she added. “They’re trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me. That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It’s refreshing.”