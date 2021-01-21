Tiffany Haddish is serving body-ody-ody in the new year, and her 30-day transformation has us oh so inspired.

The comedian took to Instagram to share a before-and-after photo of herself which shows just how much her body had transformed after her 30-day challenge. The after image shows the 41-year-old flexing her toned arms, tapered waistline and slimmer legs that resulted from the month-long fitness program developed by husband and wife fitness gurus Luther and Kathy Freeman. According to their website, the pair has worked with A-list clients like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, LaLa Anthony, Rosario Dawson, and Grant and Tamia Hill.

“Before my 30-day transformation and after,” Haddish captioned the photo. “Now #SHEREADY to build muscle and maybe shave my armpits.”

The Girls Trip star told People in December that she had lost 40 pounds by the end of 2020 after weighing in at 182 pounds on her most recent birthday. Thanks to the 30-day program, Haddish lost an additional 10 pounds and now looks forward to toning and strengthening her svelte new figure. “I’m very skinny, it’s going good,” she said of the results. “I don’t really want to lose any more weight. I want to now just sculpt it all, sculpt off the fat so I can get to the muscle.”

The secret, she says, is exercising daily (anywhere from 15 minutes to two hours) as well as changing her relationship with food by becoming vegan. “I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables,” she says, “‘definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything. And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that’s really important, too: Make it fun!”

Haddish’s new health journey will serve her well in 2021 as she’ll be busy rolling out new content. Her second season of her comedy series “They Ready” will debut on Netflix on Feb. 2nd. She’ll also appear in several other projects this year including On the Count of Three, The Card Counter and The After Party.

You go, sis!